How Could People Fall for Such BLATANT LIES!?!

Prepare to be SHOCKED!
SOME things are BLATANT. There is one part in this video that is
particularly and disgustingly deceptive. Can you guess which one I'm
thinking about?
Things are DEFINITELY NOT always as they appear.
In a day and age where FAKERY abounds it's hard to tell what's real and
what isn't...or is it? Leave your comments and share.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment