How The CIA Runs The Nuclear Black Market
By now, much has been reported on the Khan network and its eventual unraveling. As is typical with these events, a popular understanding has emerged around the early reporting on the subject, one that suggests that Dr. Khan was working essentially off the radar and out of sight of the intelligence agencies whose very existence is predicated on identifying such threats long before they develop.
And as is also typical with these events, that popular understanding is completely wrong.
In fact, as we now know, Khan and his network were known, identified, surveilled, funded and even protected by the CIA from its very inception.
Bob Chapman
