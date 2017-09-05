Globalist Technocratic Systems Worldwide Attempt To Control The Population - 05/09/2017
Tuesday, May 9, 2017: US To Nuke Russia? - A Russian Lieutenant General recently claimed the US is surrounding Russia and China with missile defense systems in order to launch a “sudden nuclear strike” and prevent any retaliation. Co-founder of Vice Media, Gavin McInnes and political commentator Mark Dice join today's broadcast to discuss SJWs, fake news and media censorship. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
