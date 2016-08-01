FULL DAY: President Donald Trump Speech NATO Unveiling Of The Article 5 Berlin Wall Memorials 2017
LIVE: President Donald Trump Speech NATO Unveiling Of The Article 5 Berlin Wall Memorials 2017 Trump. NATO meeting in Brussels. Remarks President Trump, NATO Sec. Jens Stoltenberg and Angela Merkel. Nato Summit
Trump Departs meeting with EU leaders, protest
NATO leaders are holding their breath: Will Mr. Trump endorse Article 5?
What he has been vocal about is pressing NATO allies to pay.
President Donald Trump European Union Headquarters Meeting with EU Leaders 2017 Trump EU Nato
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will remain in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. The first lady has no schedule events but the president’s schedule is full of meetings with EU leaders and NATO.
The president will start his Thursday by meeting with EU leaders at the union’s headquarters before he meets with France’s President Macron at the U.S. Embassy.
The remainder of the president’s day will be spent at NATO headquarters participating in ceremonies and discussing issues.
The president and first lady will then head to Taormina, Italy ahead of the G7 conference to be held there.
Not listed in the official schedule is Mrs. Trump’s visit to a surrealist art museum.
President Trump’s schedule for Thursday, 5-25-17
All Times Local//Eastern Time
10:00 AM // 4:00 AM The president arrives at the European Union Headquarters
10:30 AM // 4:30 AM The president participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with European Union leadership – European Union Headquarters
4:15 PM // 10:15 AM The president participates in the NATO unveiling of the Article 5 and Berlin Wall memorials – NATO Headquarters
4:55 PM // 10:55 AM The president participates in the handover ceremony of the new NATO Headquarters – NATO Headquarters
5:45 PM // 11:45 AM The president has a working dinner with NATO leaders – NATO Headquarters
8:40 PM // 2:40 PM The president and first lady depart Brussels, Belgium, en route to Taormina, Italy – Brussels International Airport. NATO leaders are holding their breath: Will Mr. Trump endorse Article 5?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment