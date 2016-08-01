Fraud Psyop! Dutch Elite Whistleblower (Not-a) Banker Tells All
Ronald (1962) is an analyst, inspirator and entrepreneur.
His background is economics, psychology, architecture and theology. As an independent, he worked 25 years in various branches. In the financial sector, it was asset management, currency and deposit. He is a child at home in many EU countries and is in control of all life. As initiator, he has been setting up a cooperative fairtrade transition bank since 2011. Thus, there is a silent unstoppable cooperative (r) evolution from society.
Alt. news media, though the guy has zero banking credentials, no bio, no history of his "eliteness" and blames the Jews and the Protestants for owning the world and practicing Luciferian principles.
The likelihood is that this is just another Jesuit psyop as this video was admittedly originally released by a former CIA spy and and Alex Jones guest. Hmmm.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment