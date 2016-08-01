France is Lost, The Fix is In: Gerald Celente & RCMP Inspector Bill Majcher
7:00pm EDT join us this evening for out-of-the-gate analysis of the death of France. We are back from a fantastic weekend in Chicago with Pastor Paul and Heidi Begley, having attended and presented three distinct presentations to 500+ of the brethren at a great event. Special Hagmann regards to our brother, Russ Dizdar who presented two powerful and spiritually insightful teachings that brought both the awaken and the shakin' to the event.
7:30pm EDT Welcome debut guest to the Hagmann and Hagmann Report, Gerald Celente. Gerald Celente is the founder of the Trends Research Institute, The Trends Journal and host of Trends in the News.
Gerald Celente, who developed the Globalnomic® methodology to identify, track, forecast and manage trends, is a political atheist. Unencumbered by political dogma, rigid ideology or conventional wisdom, Celente, whose motto is “think for yourself,” observes and analyzes the current events forming future trends for what they are — not for the way he wants them to be. And while Celente holds a U.S. passport, he considers himself a citizen of the world.
8:00pm EDT Welcome debut guest Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Bill Majcher.
Bill Majcher has extensive operational experience including being the covert operator in the largest money laundering and securities fraud investigation in North America.
Led the creation of a Multi-Agency Capital Markets Enforcement Team in Western Canada on time and under budget. Also led the creation of a Capital Markets Intelligence Unit and identified a massive tax evasion scheme employed by large financial institutions vis -a- vis Cross-Border Dividend Arbitrage.
Co-led the development of Canada's global covert infrastructure in response to the September 11th terrorist attacks. Developed methodologies to test compliance by financial institutions with new Anti-Money Laundering laws in accordance with FATF and OECD guidelines.
Assisted in the training of Canada's Financial Intelligence Unit and National Security Enforcement Teams.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Bill Majcher, Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment