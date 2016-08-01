Federal Suit Hits Soros For $10 Billion For “Political Meddling…Motivate d Solely By Malice”
Federal Suit Hits Soros For $10 Billion For “Political Meddling…Motivated Solely By Malice”
Billionaire globalist and altogether controversial figure, George Soros, is now the subject of a $10 billion lawsuit accusing him of being a “racketeer billionaire” for meddling in the affairs of a sovereign African nation — purely for personal reasons — in what critics say typifies his modus operandi. For those who skimmed that first sentence, yes, that’s Billion — with an emphatic capital “B.” FOX News reports the 86-year-old financier and manager of a global network of nonprofits will be forced by BSG Resources’ lawsuit to answer for manipulating the politics and economics of Guinea for his own benefit.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment