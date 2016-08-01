Fake Powers with Max Keiser
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the fake legislation passing with a fake vote in the House of Representatives to repeal and replace the fake healthcare system known as ‘Obamacare’ – aka the Affordable Care Act. In the second half, Max interviews Dr Cory Annis of Unorthodoc.com about the membership model of healthcare in the age of bureaucratic paper-pushing financial services masquerading as medicine model.
Bob Chapman
