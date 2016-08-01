EXPOSED: THE WEIRD WAYS OF THE ELITE
The ruling elite of planet earth have been exposed for what they are, for the sick things they do, and for the religious doctrine they practice. Dutch banking whistle blower Ronald Bernard recently revealed that at the highest levels, the elites are Luciferians who practice not only Satanic rituals, but child sacrifice. To say the ways of the elite are "weird" is a VAST understatement. But few You Tubers have done a better job shining a light on the corrupt elite than Jay Myers, His documentaries on the subject are among the best of the best.
Posted by Bob Chapman
