Expect More Staged Events! State Dept Issues Travel Alert Amid Threats 'Throughout Europe'

The US State Department is warning Americans that traveling to Europe risks being caught in a terrorist attack. The 'Travel Alert' is set to remain in place for the next four months.
An official statement
referred to recent attacks by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and
Al Qaeda, as well as their affiliates, against France, Russia, Sweden
and the United Kingdom. Further terrorist attacks may be carried out,
even as "local governments continue counter-terrorism operations," the
State Department said.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment