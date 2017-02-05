Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Expect More Staged Events! State Dept Issues Travel Alert Amid Threats 'Throughout Europe'

 The US State Department is warning Americans that traveling to Europe risks being caught in a terrorist attack. The 'Travel Alert' is set to remain in place for the next four months.
An official statement referred to recent attacks by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al Qaeda, as well as their affiliates, against France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Further terrorist attacks may be carried out, even as "local governments continue counter-terrorism operations," the State Department said.













