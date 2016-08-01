Everything we know about North Korea comes from the same people who told us Saddam had WMDs.
Jeff Rense & David John Oates Trump, Tillerson Mattis, McMaster - Reverals All Point To NK War
The only people who die in war are your sons and daughters because you keep sending them.The civilians also die in war.The elite sit back and enjoy all the fools who fight for thier greed.Ignorance is what is killing people on this planet.This is happening in all countries, not just America.How can billions of people allow themselves to be abused by the elite is beyond human comprehensio n.They must be putting dope in the water and food.Even God and his angels fight back for what is right. It's takes a lot of candy bars to keep people from retaliating.
