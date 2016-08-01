Everyone Needs To Start Worrying About The Economic Apocalypse
Retail is imploding on itself, more stores are now declaring bankruptcy, other stores are showing major losses and stores are continually closing. Ford is letting go 10% of employees and these individuals are the salaried personnel. Housing starts declines once again and sinks deeper into the abyss. Industrial production surges, but this will not continue because the surge was due to the auto manufactures and now we have an oversupply of vehicles. One belt one road trade system has been initiated back in 2013 during the time when the US was pushing the TPP and TTIP. The economic apocalypse is upon us and the system is collapsing right in front of our eyes.
