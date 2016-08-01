Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

END OF THE EMPIRE -- Bill Holter


 Bill Holter from JS Mineset returns to SGT Report to discuss the current state of the failing US empire. And Bill warns that despite popular opinion that the DOW, S&P and Nasdaq can only go up, the END could come in a flash, and when that happens, many people who went to be rich on a Friday could wake up broke by Monday.
You have been warned.













