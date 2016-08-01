END OF THE EMPIRE -- Bill Holter

Bill Holter from JS Mineset returns to SGT Report to discuss the current
state of the failing US empire. And Bill warns that despite popular
opinion that the DOW, S&P and Nasdaq can only go up, the END could
come in a flash, and when that happens, many people who went to be rich
on a Friday could wake up broke by Monday.
You have been warned.
