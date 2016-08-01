Emmanuel Macron Wins / 5th Column In Whitehouse Plans Trump Overthrow

Sunday, May 7 - Globalists Score Win in France - European Union darling Emmanuel Macron will become the youngest president to lead France following a sweeping electoral victory. The crucial vote pitted the globalist Macron against nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen. We'll break down how the election outcome benefits the establishment and its impact on the rising populist movement. Also, more nuke threats from North Korea, and can Congress deliver a decent Obamacare replacement? We'll also take your calls during this global transmission
