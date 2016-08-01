ECONOMIC COLLAPSE~BLACK SWANS & RUNNING OUT OF TIME
Well if we all remember trump on the campaign trail he said remember this word, BUBBLE. And he also said there will be an economic collapse from the outsider. lol how would he know unless he was also involved and had inside information because don't forget not only did he take credit for the stock market rise he just took credit for that fake unemployment rate of 4.4 %. Because on the campaign trail he also said the unemployment numbers are fake. it's more like 25% he said. So how in 120 days did it fall to 4.4%. And oh the best 1 yet was over 200,000 jobs were created in the same 120 days, come on will ya!
Bob Chapman
