ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ CHINA DEBT BUBBLE OUT OF CONTROL SAYS KYLE BASS
it will be a world wide crash. We know the banks have major problems. Also employment throughout the world has fallen in a big way creating a problem for economy. When the stock market crashes it will crash in a massive way this time round, that is when you will make money in gold and silver not before. Also most pensions and a lot more homelesness this time round with people requiring foodbanks more, it will not be the same as 2008....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment