ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ ABSOLUTE PROOF FEDERAL RESERVE IN TROUBLE
They fattened us up on easy credit and now it is time to harvest the heard
There is no doubt The Fed is grasping for air. Floating the market now on news OPEC is talking about reducing production, boom Oil goes up taking market with it. Right, none of those producers are going to cut, guaranty it. Then Trump proposes reducing Food Stamps and cut Entitlements in his budget. When this Debt Cieling approaches in September no way are ANY Democrats, nor some Republicans will vote for it, elections just around the corner for Mid Term. I see a system implosion resulting. So figure, if theres any way to prepare, time to do it is getting very short.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment