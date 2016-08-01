Dr Steve Pieczenik: Trump Is Under Deep State Attack, He Must Fight Or Die
Steve Pieczenik is saying - America should not be involved with WAR ANYWHERE. The PEOPLE are fed up with the government going to war. Steve is saying that the Government should be concentrating on cleaning up the Home Base. The Americans are NOT the Policemen of the world. THE WORLD DOESN'T WANT IT.
The U.S. is a puppet state of Israel. America is the whore they call on when the Zionist want to kill some people for the Jew World Order. Kissinger even said 'Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in U.S. (Israel) foreign policy." The best way to stop the mass murder committed by the U.S. military for Israel is to stop sending your kids into the military. Jesus always preached non-violence. America, please wake up!
