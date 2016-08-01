Do Shapeshifting Reptilian Aliens Control Planet Earth

Richard welcomes Len Kasten, the lead investigator from the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP). NICAP is one of the most prestigious organization in the world investigating UFO phenomena. They will discuss the theory that Shapeshifting Reptilian aliens have control of the planet Earth enslaving humanity through politics and war while replacing the population with hybrids.
