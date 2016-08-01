David Stockman -- Biggest Bond Bubble Ever—Buy Gold
Former White House Budget Director David Stockman is sounding the alarm and says, “The main thing is get out of the markets. These markets are unstable. They’re rigged, and there is no reason to own stock at this point of the game. It is so overvalued. Maybe you can get another two or three percent up, but you are facing another 30% or 40% down. The risk/reward is horrible. . . . The bond market is one giant bubble because the central banks have been buying all these bonds worldwide. They’ve been buying trillions of dollars’ worth, and they are still buying a trillion dollars’ worth on an annual basis. All that is coming to a halt. The Fed has finally run out of dry powder. They are out of the bond buying business. They are even talking about the initiation of the shrinkage of their balance sheet. That clearly needs to happen . . . . The central banks are finally getting to the end of the road. There isn’t going to be any more money printing, and that is going to leave a giant mess on the doorstep of all the fiscal authorities. It’s going to make the bond market a particularly dangerous place. There is a $100 trillion global bond market, and this is the biggest bond bubble the world has ever seen.”
In closing, Stockman recommended, “Get out of the stock market. Get out of the bond market and buy some gold.”
