Daniel Estulin - The Bilderbergers… How Did Trump Win?
Daniel Estulin's father was a KGB agent. He has alot of friends and contacts in the intelligence community
Believe it or not the US will break up just like the USSR did.
Trump was brought in to resuscitate America the dead corpse. To bring back some of the jobs they gave away to overseas sweatshops. ONLY because America is out of money. To generate some money to steal. That's all we're gonna get. And more war.
