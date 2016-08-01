Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

CRISIS: 70% of Millennials Have LESS THAN $1,000 for Down Payment on Home!


There is no possibility for young individuals today to purchase homes. Unless they’re getting their money from alternate sources, they will be unable to afford it. I have gathered references from different countries to show you it’s a global issue. global debt money cash currency US dollar student loan bank










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers