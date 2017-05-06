Coast To Coast AM - May 6, 2017 Real Time Travel & More
Coast To Coast AM - May 6, 2017 Real Time Travel & More
A University of British Columbia professor has researched the real possibility of time travel and says it's all too real. Dr. Ben Tippett created a formula based on Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity, which states that huge cosmic objects like stars and black holes distort space and time. In the second half of the show, he explained how a recent detection of gravitational waves created by distant colliding black holes confirmed Einstein's theory of time travel.
Posted by Bob Chapman
