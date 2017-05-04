Coast To Coast AM - May 4, 2017 Our Reptilian Gods
Coast To Coast AM - May 4, 2017 Our Reptilian Gods
In the first half, Ben Fuchs shared alternative health concepts, and offered tips on supplements and healthy changes to one's diet and lifestyle.
In part two, former minister for the Assemblies of God Church, Jeffrey Daugherty discussed his interpretations of new translations of the book of Genesis which reveal references to reptilian gods
Coast To Coast AM - May 4, 2017 Our Reptilian Gods
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment