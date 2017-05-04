Coast To Coast AM - May 4, 2017 Our Reptilian Gods

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

In the first half, Ben Fuchs shared alternative health concepts, and offered tips on supplements and healthy changes to one's diet and lifestyle.

In part two, former minister for the Assemblies of God Church, Jeffrey Daugherty discussed his interpretations of new translations of the book of Genesis which reveal references to reptilian gods

