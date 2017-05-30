Coast To Coast AM - May 30, 2017 Global Undercurrents & UFO Photography
Coast To Coast AM - May 30, 2017 Global Undercurrents & UFO Photography
In the latter half, contactee and UFO researcher Wilbur Allen spoke about his forensically documented sightings and his efforts to authenticate UFO anomalies. Many UFOs seem to materialize out of nowhere rather than fly into our airspace, which indicates they are entering our realm through spatial anomalies or wormholes that are created by the Earth itself, he stated. Allen said he catches UFOs using an extremely high ISO setting-- 102, 000 on his digital camera, which makes the images look like they are shot in daylight.
