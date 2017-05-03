Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Coast To Coast AM - May 3, 2017 Pleiadian Messages & The Fourth Dimension

Often referred to as the "Pleiadian Ambassador for the Planet" Christine Day has spent the last 27 years traveling the world helping Earthlings connect with the Pleiadians, Lemurians and spiritual realms. In the latter half, she discussed the "promise" of the Pleiadians, and the spiritual awakening that is in the process of happening on our planet.

