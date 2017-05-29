Coast To Coast AM - May 29, 2017 Demographic Trends & Cemetery Stories
Demographer and generational marketing expert, Ken Gronbach, looks into the future using the tool of demographics to navigate the many landscapes that will define the United States over the next 30 years.
First hour guest, author Ron MacDonald detailed stories about the various soldiers and heroes who are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Posted by Bob Chapman
