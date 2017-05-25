Coast To Coast AM - May 25, 2017 Aliens & UFO Encounters with Linda Moulton Howe
Coast To Coast AM - May 25, 2017 Aliens & UFO Encounters
Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe presented her interview with Prof. Jim Al-Khalili on his latest book, "Aliens: The World's Leading Scientists on the Search for Extraterrestrial Life"; as well as discussions on face-to-face interactions with non-human entities, and a high strangeness UFO encounter.
