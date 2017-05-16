Coast To Coast AM - May 16, 2017 Bilderberger Secrets & Psychic Skills
Coast To Coast AM - May 16, 2017 Bilderberger Secrets & Psychic Skills
Investigative journalist Daniel Estulin discussed his latest research into elite groups such as the Bilderbergers.
In the latter half, Nancy du Tertre, a trained psychic detective and remote viewer, talked about how to hone psychic and intuitive skills, as well as various communications with alien entities.
Coast To Coast AM - May 16, 2017 Bilderberger Secrets & Psychic Skills
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment