Coast To Coast AM - May 16, 2017 Bilderberger Secrets & Psychic Skills






 Coast To Coast AM - May 16, 2017 Bilderberger Secrets & Psychic Skills

Investigative journalist Daniel Estulin discussed his latest research into elite groups such as the Bilderbergers.

In the latter half, Nancy du Tertre, a trained psychic detective and remote viewer, talked about how to hone psychic and intuitive skills, as well as various communications with alien entities.

