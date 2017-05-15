 Coast To Coast AM - May 15, 2017 Zetas & Planet X

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

In the latter half, attorney, contractor and ET contactee Gordon James Gianninoto offered updates on Planet X, the Zeta aliens, and a coming cataclysmic pole shift. Like his friend and colleague, Nancy Lieder, he says he's in telepathic contact with the Zetas (said to originate in the Zeta-Reticuli star system), who communicate with him in a pictorial format rather than using words. According to Gianninoto, Planet X has a diameter of 29,000 miles, and was first photographed approaching our solar system in 1983 by an infrared astronomical satellite.

