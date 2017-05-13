Coast To Coast AM - May 13, 2017 The Third Secret of Fatima
Apparitions of the Virgin Mary reportedly appeared six times to three shepherd children near the town of Fatima, Portugal, beginning on May 13, 1917. According to the children, Mary told them she would appear each month and promised a miracle for her final appearance on October 13, 1917, when the "Miracle of the Sun" took place. A century later, the story of Fatima still fascinates. Author and researcher Peter Levenda joined Jimmy Church to discuss the 100-year anniversary of the Fatima story and the enigma surrounding the Third Secret, which was written down by Fatima seer Lúcia Santos in 1944.
