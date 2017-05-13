Coast To Coast AM - May 13, 2017 The Third Secret of Fatima
The Virgin Mary is said to have appeared six times to three shepherd children near the town of Fatima, Portugal, between May 13 and October 13, 1917. Appearing to the children, Mary told them that She had been sent by God with a message for every man, woman and child living in our century. 100 years later, the story of Fatima is still a mysterious Catholic event many people believe to be true. Author and researcher Peter Levenda joined Jimmy Church to discuss the 100 year anniversary of the Fatima story and the mystery surrounding the last part of the Secret (often called the ‘’Third Secret’’), which has not yet been made public, but was written down by Lucy Dos Santos, the last living Fatima seer, in 1944 and has been in the possession of the Holy See since 1957.
The last hour of the program featured Open Lines.
