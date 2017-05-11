Coast To Coast AM - May 11, 2017 Bizarre Money Tales & More
Ann-Margaret Carrozza is a practicing wealth and estate-planning attorney who served as a New York State assemblywoman for fourteen years. in the second half, she recalled horror stories related to money and offered advice to avoid disaster. She pointed out that laws, especially those covering marriages and relationships, are not as set in stone as we might think.
