Clif High Webbot 2017 Clif High The Economic Crisis Will Start This Year Last For 5 Years!
our US debt clock is constantly moving higher! Any blithering idiot can see this 1 fact and realize Clif High is right and that the compound interest on 20 Trillion + debt is unsustainable, which in turn means our country is in for a huge crash!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment