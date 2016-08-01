China's Belt & Road Will Push The Petrodollar To It's Doom

Empire fed plunges into contraction and as the economy declines. Business investment continues to decline. Trump's trade rep get sworn in which will allow the NAFTA negotiations to begin. Citis surprise index has plummeted and Morgan Stanley's indicators are imploded signalling a major problem headed our way. Paul Krugman warns that Trump will collapse the economy. Russia, China and other nations join to discuss the belt and road initiative. The trade system will be free trade it will destroy the petrodollar.
