China Ready to PULL THE PLUG, Dump Dollars For GOLD!
China has been buying tons of gold every month and so is Russia and Iran. Nobody wants the dollar because it isn't worth anything. They are all getting rid of their dollars and US treasuries for the precious metal market. Some of the largest corporations in America have been cashing out their investments in stocks and are buying precious metals. Consumers investments in stock is the only thing that is keeping the stock market alive. They want people to continue to invest based on soft data. We all knew that the dollar wasn't going to last. How could it when they print billions of dollars out of thin air. I think everyone should be on alert and only keep the dollars in the bank that you are willing to lose. Many banks aren't letting large withdrawals to take place. 401k investments will be lost forever. it would be wise to cash out your 401k and buy gold.
Posted by Bob Chapman
