Catherine Austin Fitts-They're Trying to Centralize Control
Financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts says the elite are trying to shrink the pie to centralize control. It doesn't have to be that way. There are lots of ways to grow the pie, and one way is with new technology.
Fitts thinks President Trump “has done a much better job than I expected considering he has no government experience.”
The fraud in the budgets, according to Fitts, has got to stop. . . . More than $11 trillion has disappeared from the federal budgets, and it’s all documented on Solari.com.
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing during the Bush (41) Administration and Publisher of The Solari Report.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Catherine Austin Fitts
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment