Brother Rachid : Muslims are The First Victims of Islam

Brother Rachid grew up as a Muslim in Morocco. His father was an Imam in the local mosque. Little did he know that his life would be changed forever when he heard a Christian radio program and started corresponding with them, asking his questions about the Bible. Once his family started to become suspicious that Rachid had become a Christian, there was a confrontation. Rachid was forced to flee his home and was homeless as a 16-year old in Morocco. Watch his compelling testimony.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment