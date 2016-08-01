Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Brother Rachid : Muslims are The First Victims of Islam

  Brother Rachid grew up as a Muslim in Morocco. His father was an Imam in the local mosque. Little did he know that his life would be changed forever when he heard a Christian radio program and started corresponding with them, asking his questions about the Bible. Once his family started to become suspicious that Rachid had become a Christian, there was a confrontation. Rachid was forced to flee his home and was homeless as a 16-year old in Morocco. Watch his compelling testimony.













