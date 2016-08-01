Breaking News Donald Trump vs Angela Merkel
Greetings World! We are anonymous! Some BREAKING NEWS for you. Was the election of Donald Trump a programmed event since the 1980s? Interesting events have happened today. They could mark the beginning of new alliences, of a new new world order, if we may call it that way. Furthermore, it has come to our attention that we could have been programmed for a very long time to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States. Proof of that after we inform you about today's events:
As U S president Donald Trump refused to endorse the Paris climate treaty, he infuriated Angela Merkel and the rest of his G-7 peers. This prompted the German chancellor to say that
“the whole discussion about climate has been difficult, or rather very unsatisfactory... here we have the situation that six members, or even seven if you want to add the EU, stand against one",
Germany's prime minister made what many have dubbed, an "era-defining" statement.
Speaking at a C D U election rally in Munich, Merkel said that Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" or as the AFP put it, "Merkel warns that the United States and Great Britain are no longer reliable partners."
Faced with a western alliance divided by britain leaving the E U and Donald Trump's presidency, Merkel said, loosely translated, that "the times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out", and added that she has experienced that in the last few days.
Merkel then said that while Germany and Europe would strive to remain on good terms with America and Britain, "we have to fight for our own destiny" and she also said that special emphasis was needed on warm relations between Berlin and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
Her comments came after Trump said during the G-7 meeting he needed more time to decide if the US would continue backing the Paris climate deal, which has frustrated European diplomats. A subseqent report by Axios, Trump privately told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that "he plans to leave the Paris agreement on climate change" which will likely further infurate his European allies.
During his trip, Trump also echoed his past criticism of NATO allies for failing to meet the defensive alliance's military spending commitment of two percent of GDP.
On Friday, Trump also described German trade practices as "bad, very bad," in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe's largest economy sells too many cars to the US.
Reactions to Merkel's striking comment came pouring in from the likes of Edward Snowden who called her speech an "era-defining moment"!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment