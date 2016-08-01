Bitcoin Goes Loco! Surges through $2,500 Despite Fork Issues Continuing To Remain Unclear
The future economy will be totally digital and decentralized. Bitcoin is
a worldwide-distributed decentralized peer-to-peer censorship-resistant
trustless and permissionless deflationary system/currency (see
Blockchain technology) backed by mathematics, open source code,
cryptography and the most powerful and secure decentralized
computational network on the planet, orders of magnitude more powerful
than google and government combined. There is a limit of 21 million
bitcoins (divisible in smaller units). "Backed by Government" money is
not backed by anything and is infinitely printed at will by Central
Banks. Bitcoin is limited and decentralized.
Receive and transfer money, from cents (micropayments) to thousands:
* Very cheap regardless of amount $$$ sent (a few cents fee).
* Borderless (no country can stop it from going in/out or confiscate)
* Trustless (nobody needs to trust anybody for it to work)
* Privacy (no need to expose personal information)
* Securely (encrypted cryptographically)
* Permissionless (no approval from central powers needed)
* Almost Instant (from seconds to a few minutes)
* Open source (auditable by anybody)
* Worldwide distributed (from anywhere to anywhere on the planet)
* Censorship resistant (no government can stop its use)
* Peer-to-peer (no intermediaries with a cut)
* Portable (easier to carry/move than cash, gold and silver)
* Public ledger (transparent, seen by everybody)
* Scalable (each bitcoin is divisible down to 8 decimals)
* Decentralized (distributed with no single point of failure)
* Deflationary (its supply goes down with time until reaching 21 million
ever)
* Immutable global registry (can’t be altered/hacked by nobody)
* No chargebacks-No fraud ('push' vs' 'pull' transactions).
And that’s just as currency, Bitcoin has many more uses and
applications.
