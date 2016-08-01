Bitcoin Blasts Through $2,200 While Ethereum Goes Ballistic
I love bitcoins, but this is too far for something that isn't very user friendly to the general public.
isn't this merely a parabolic move that will end badly? Why do you think that a cryptocurrency is any more substantial than a central banking currency. Neither is backed by any real assets. At least a central banking currency is backed by a government to some degree, conversely a cryptocurrency has no backing at all. You were absolutely correct to buy Bitcoin, but I doubt this is a long term hold.
Bob Chapman
