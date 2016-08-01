Billions Are Shorting The Market In Preparation For The Financial Apocalypse
IMF & Eurozone are threatening to walk away from Greece because they want Greece to implement more austerity. UBS hints of massive auto lending fraud, which mimics the housing market fraud back in 2008. Fed's Bullard says they just triggered the collapse of the economy and now they might lower rates. George Soros is shorting the market and is hoping to use a financial apocalypse to bring down Trump. What this says is that he already knows the market is coming down and the central bankers are crashing the system.
Posted by Bob Chapman
