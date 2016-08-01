Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Benjamin Fulford : Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly -- May 15 2017

Benjamin Fulford May 15 2017 Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly









Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly as more bad guys bite the dust


by Benjamin Fulford, May 15, 2017

A North Korean peace deal, a Ukrainain [Ukrainian] peace deal and a resolution of Middle Eastern problems, including the Israeli/Palestinian issue are all being negotiated behind the scenes, multiple sources agree. This is why US President Donald Trump will be going to Israel, Saudi Arabia and then Rome starting on the 24th of this month, the sources say. Trump himself told Fox TV that after these meetings he would go to “the big conference of our countries that are going to help the world




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers