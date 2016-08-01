Benjamin Fulford : Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly -- May 15 2017

Benjamin Fulford May 15 2017 Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly
Negotiations for world peace proceeding smoothly as more bad guys bite the dust
by Benjamin Fulford, May 15, 2017
A North Korean peace deal, a Ukrainain [Ukrainian] peace deal and a
resolution of Middle Eastern problems, including the Israeli/Palestinian
issue are all being negotiated behind the scenes, multiple sources
agree. This is why US President Donald Trump will be going to Israel,
Saudi Arabia and then Rome starting on the 24th of this month, the
sources say. Trump himself told Fox TV that after these meetings he
would go to “the big conference of our countries that are going to help
the world
