Benjamin Fulford May 1st 2017 Khazarian mafia offensive loses steam but high level intrigue continues
By Benjamin Fulford
Humanity’s war to free itself from Satanic Khazarian mafia rule is heading towards final victory but some tough final battles lie ahead of us. The month of April saw a major offensive by the Satanists on many fronts but, despite causing much nuisance, their efforts to either start World War 3 or else regain control of the world’s financial system failed. Nonetheless, high level intrigue continues in Europe, East Asia, the US the Middle East and elsewhere. In the midst of all this, the US Corporate government was able to avoid bankruptcy and kick the can down the road for a few more months or, until the high level power struggle ends.
