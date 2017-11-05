BANK RUN in Toronto! Home Capital Uses Bank Deposits to Fund Mortgage Lending!

Another day, another bank run. This time in Toronto. Have no fear
because in the world of financial madness, the world is supported by the
liquidity of the central banks. Sleep well my friends.
bank run capital toronto canada home capital financial economy TD CIBC RBC gold silver money cash currency
