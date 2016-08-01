Assange: 'The Proper War Is Just Commencing'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange emerged on the balcony of London's Ecuadorian embassy on Friday, just hours after Sweden's top prosecutor dropped an investigation into a rape claim against Assange after almost seven years. Assange has taken refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden. Photo: Praxis Films
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment