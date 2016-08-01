Are we Ready for the Tsunami of Changes Coming? -- Advanced Technology
Alex Salkever, Head of Marketing for Mozilla - the only independent browser on the market, joins the program to discuss his new book, The Driver in the Driverless Car. He makes the point that he is not speaking for Mozilla, but rather himself. Alex and I look at the vast changes and transformations society is experiencing. We discuss whether society understands the implications of these changes and if the coming changes will bring about positive human advancements or unforeseen challenges that could fundamentally impact society in unintentional ways.
Posted by Bob Chapman
