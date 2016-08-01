Anonymous We Must Save Our Children (For What Has Come)
social media has completely brainwashed our youth .... parents have no rights aymore when it comes to their children toward any type of proper discipline... I have seen kids as young as 12 walking around looking like they're 18 years old.... I have tried on many occasions to remove devices out of my daughters life and she has run away from home ... the addiction to social media is real !!! not only in our youth but in the parents as well... the only change we can make is to spend more time with our kids as opposed to the devices... take them places to take their minds away from having their nose stuck in places they can't reach when they're busy.... as for trying to completely remove technology from their little minds the only way to do that would be to move them off grid where they can't resource it......
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment