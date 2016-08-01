Anonymous: US Mainstream Media Unwittingly Plunges Into “Trump Trap”—Learns “Art Of War” Is Real
It is best if U.S. can ally with Russia in a fair agreement, in order to solve the North Korea crisis. China will attack us.It is best to not go against two other major nuclear powers.People get so upset that Trump talked to Putin regarding extremist muslim problems we share. Many are stuck in the past. Things change, yet may appear to remain the same. Once enemies become allies. It is better to have allies than enemies. These "divisions" of cold war eras have almost become tradition to some in govt, however we all must adapt according to as the world changes.
Posted by Bob Chapman
